Cadillac, AF Corse Ferrari bounce back from Spa setbacks

After long nights for both sets of mechanics, the two AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE EVOs and the No. 3 Cadillac Racing V-Series.R are back in action at Spa following yesterday’s incidents in Free Practice 2.

At AF Corse, getting its pair of 488 GTE EVOs that came together at Raidillon yesterday ready for track action today has been a colossal task.

The No. 21, which hit the rear of the No. 54 as it was exiting the endurance pits after an error from Diego Alessi, was damaged beyond repair in the incident. Thankfully, Ferrari confirmed to RACER last night that both drivers are OK. Alessi, however, has been handed a 30-second stop-and-go penalty to be served during this week’s race, or the next race he takes part in.

Alessi was found by the stewards to have caused the FP2-ending collision with the No. 54, which was exiting the pits on cold tires and under the protection of white flags, and on the racing line, as instructed by the race director.

AF Corse has had to source a replacement car for the No. 21. Its No. 54 example, on the other hand, is almost ready to go after an overnight shift by the mechanics to repair the extensive damage to the car’s front and rear.

Meanwhile, at Cadillac Racing, the No. 3 IMSA-crewed V-Series.R is also now fully prepped for today’s track action.

Following the fire out on track, which the team admitted was caused by a “self-induced error,” an engine change was required. The team had to transport a spare engine to the circuit from Germany before fitting it overnight.