Spa extends WEC contract

Le Mans Endurance Management [LMEM] has signed a contract extension with the Spa-Francorchamps circuit, which will ensure the legendary Belgian circuit remains as a round of the FIA World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series for a further five years.

The announcement was made during an official opening of the new Endurance Grandstand at the circuit this afternoon, ahead of the FIA WEC 6 Hours of Spa this Saturday.

“Stability across our championships is extremely important and to continue our relationship with Spa-Francorchamps is a great honor,” said Frederic Lequien, CEO of LMEM. “The circuit has been a regular fixture in both the WEC and ELMS calendars for many years and provides teams and fans with excellent racing and world-class facilities. There is no denying that it is one of the drivers’ favorite venues, and the track is truly unique which always provides thrilling action. We have witnessed some incredible races in WEC and ELMS over the years and thanks to the team at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, we can now look forward to many more to follow.”

Spa has been a part of the FIA WEC’s calendar since the championship’s inaugural season in 2012, and the ELMS since 2016.

“I am delighted to extend the contract with LMEM which confirms the anchoring of the WEC and the ELMS in the circuit’s calendar,” added Amaury Bertholome, CEO of Le Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps. “The 6 Hours of Spa Francorchamps are, without a doubt, part of the important FIA world championship, now expanding with the addition of new constructors and an undeniable rebound in popularity.

“The special attention that LMEM brings to the quality of this championship and to the reception of its fans forms part of the reinforcement of the circuit’s status as an economic, sporting and tourism lung for the region. Finally, the constant desire of LMEM for innovation in motorsports and especially via its MissionH24 and its electric-hydrogen prototypes, with which the circuit has been associated from the beginning, is also of course a major actor in our sector for more sustainable major sporting event.”