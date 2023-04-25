Johncock honored with Baby Borg 50 years after first Indy win

Two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Gordon Johncock became the latest legend of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to receive a ‘Baby Borg’ from Borg-Warner, makers of the renown BorgWarner Indy 500 Trophy that was unveiled in 1936.

Presented in front of 100 guests, including the Michigander’s family, the Baby Borg trophy was given to Johncock by Michelle Collins, BorgWarner’s global director of marketing, on the half-century mark of his breakthrough win at the Speedway.

“BorgWarner is incredibly proud to honor Gordon Johncock with a retro Baby Borg to commemorate the 50th anniversary of his 1973 Indianapolis 500 win,” she said. “Gordon not only won Indy in 1973 but also in 1982 topping Rick Mears in one of the most thrilling, memorable finishes in racing history to join an elite club of two-time winners at Indianapolis.

“With 24 starts at Indy Gordon’s name is near the top of every category in the IMS history books. He’s remembered on the track as a fierce competitor and hard charger that never backed down who raced his fellow drivers clean and fair.

“Always a fan favorite, congratulations Gordon, everyone at BorgWarner and in the racing community thank you for all you’ve done for the Indy 500 and motorsports.”

Johncock was moved by the gesture and celebration of his career organized by BorgWarner’s Steve Shunck.

“This was very nice, a nice honor,” he said. “What a pretty trophy. Thanks to Michelle (Collins) and Steve (Shunck) for my Baby Borg.

“A fun day with so many people here – my family coming here to Indy from all over the United States, from the west coast to the east coast, California to Vermont. It was special to have everyone be part of the day.

“And thanks to all my old crew members. It takes a whole team to win at Indy or any race and they were right by my side for all those years and I’m happy to see them too. It takes a lot of luck to win Indy, it’s the hardest and greatest race to win in the world.

“It’s good to be back in Indianapolis and see everyone and have fun today and tell stories and share the good time again. I’ll remember it forever.”