IndyCar refutes Liberty Media sale rumor

The latest round of speculation regarding a sale of the NTT IndyCar Series took flight leading into the recent Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. Liberty Media, owners of Formula 1, were positioned as the group making a move to purchase the American open-wheel series owned by Penske Entertainment.

Speaking at Long Beach, Penske Corporation president Bud Denker provided an unequivocal answer when asked about the rumor and whether Penske Entertainment was interested in selling IndyCar or its other marquee property, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“There’s no truth to any of that,” Denker told RACER. “There’s been no discussion, and frankly, we wouldn’t sell it. Being the stewards of the Indy 500 and being stewards of the IndyCar Series go hand in hand.

“We bought this series and bought the Speedway in 2020, and as long as we own both of those, they’re going to stay together.”

RACER also reached out to sources within Liberty Media and Formula 1, who stated the rumor was “completely wrong.”