Radical Motorsport announces 2023 World Finals in Portimao

After a successful 2022 World Finals in Las Vegas, Radical Motorsport has confirmed that the location for the 2023 World Finals will be at the Portimao Circuit, the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve.

Radical owners and racers from around the world, including the 12 Radical Cup championships, are invited to race in front of a European Le Mans Series crowd.

An additional, and optional, exclusive track day has been secured on Monday, October 16 to create a seven-day program with social activity in the Portuguese sun to be sandwiched in-between a friendly open track day and the competitive race weekend. Last year’s banquet dinner at the iconic Caesars Palace gave participants a sneak preview of the upcoming Project 25 limited edition track model.

After the resounding success of the inaugural Radical World Finals presented by Hankook at Spring Mountain Motor Resort in 2022, the team at Radical Motorsport have been weighing up options to continue the success for the 2023 season climax.

“Last year’s Radical World Finals in Las Vegas, at the stunning Spring Mountain circuit, kept us on the edge of our seats until the very end when we crowned three world champions made up of a UK SR1 champion, Daryl DeLeon, an Indy Lights star, Toby Sowery, and a member of the Lamborghini Young Drivers program, Patrick Liddy,” noted Radical’s Global Motorsport Director, Tom Drewer.

“We instantly knew that to top this we’re going to have to put on something special, so having the opportunity to race alongside the European Le Mans Series, in front of large crowds, and on an iconic F1 circuit, was an opportunity we couldn’t refuse. I’m personally looking forward to meeting a wide selection of our Radical drivers, we have a strong communities in the Middle-East, Scandinavia, Romania, France as well as our home market, the UK — and now with new dealer partners recently announced in Spain and Germany it could be a sell-out event.”

Paulo Pinheiro, CEO of Algarve circuit, said, “It is undoubtedly very important for the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve and our entire team to be able to host such a prestigious competition as this.

“The Radical World Finals are attended by drivers from all continents and for many it will be an added challenge to compete for the first time on our circuit, known for its technical and physical requirement. At the same time, they will have the opportunity to discover and enjoy a fantastic region like the Algarve. We are sure that these will be days of great intensity and excellent races.”

Further details and the booking process to attend the Radical World Finals 2023 will be announced in the coming weeks. Until then, Radical owners are invited to register their interest at www.radicalmotorsport.com/go-racing/radical-world-finals-2023

Existing owners from around the world will be supported in Portimao by a full spares and Radical factory technical support. Many teams are also expected to be able to offer arrive-and-drive packages, taking advantage of the +200 cars that came out of the Radical factory in 2022. Visit www.radicalmotorsport.com/go-racing/radical-world-finals-2023 for more information.