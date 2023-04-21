Indy 500 Open Test Day 2 report with Agustin Canapino

Videos

April 21, 2023

With Day 2 rained out, our intended guest driver from Day 1, Juncos Hollinger Racing’s Agustin Canapino, visits with RACER’s Marshall Pruett and describes his first experience lapping the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

