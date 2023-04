“I couldn’t even go in a straight line. It was like a ping-pong ball across a corridor. Just bouncing, bouncing, so I’m like, ‘That’s not good…’”

Those were the best things Callum Ilott had to say while describing his worst day on an oval since he joined the NTT IndyCar Series, and in his welcome candor, the Juncos Hollinger Racing driver tells RACER’s Marshall Pruett what it’s like when everything goes wrong on a Indy 500 test day where everything was expected to go according to plan.