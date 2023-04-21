Day 2 of Indy Open Test canceled due to rain

Due to rain showers moving through the Indianapolis area, Day 2 of the Indy 500 Open Test at Indianapolis Motor Speedway has been canceled, concluding the test.

During Day 1 on Thursday, 33 drivers combined to turn a total of 3,522 laps in sessions that featured extended hours in anticipation of weather Friday.

Teams will return to IMS on Friday, May 12 for practice and qualifying ahead of the GMR Grand Prix on Saturday, May 13 on the IMS road course. Practice for the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 is scheduled to begin Tuesday, May 16, with the race scheduled for Sunday, May 28.