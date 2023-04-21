Aitken joins Cadillac for Spa WEC

Former F1 Grand Prix starter Jack Aitken has been added to Cadillac Racing’s driver roster for next weekend’s FIA WEC 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps.

The British-South Korean racer, who won the 12 Hours of Sebring with Cadillac team Action Express back in March, will join Sebastien Bourdais and Renger van der Zande in the No. 3 Ganassi-run V-Series.R. The No. 3 crew, which competes in the IMSA GTP class full-time, joins the Hypercar field in Belgium as a non-point scoring race-by-race entry ahead of its Le Mans appearance alongside the full-season FIA WEC No. 2 Cadillac.

“Chip Ganassi Racing is excited to have Jack join Sebastien and Renger in sharing driver duties for the No. 3 Cadillac V-Series.R at the Spa WEC race next week,” said Mike O’Gara, director of operations for Chip Ganassi Racing that runs the Cadillac Racing entry.

“This is just another example of the ‘One Team’ concept that Cadillac Racing is all about. We value Jack’s feedback in the car, and hope this strengthens the preparation for Cadillac Racing’s assault on the 24 Hours of Le Mans this June.”

In addition to this outing at Spa, Aitken is confirmed for Le Mans, where he will race alongside Pipo Derani and Alexander Sims in the No. 311 Action Express Cadillac V-Series.R for the team’s debut in the race.

At Le Mans Cadillac will be represented by three Hypercar-class cars, with Action Express making the trip to La Sarthe to join Cadillac Racing’s two-car effort. AXR had applied for an entry to the WEC round at Spa, but its request was denied by the championship organizers due to a lack of available garage spaces at the circuit for the meeting.

“Driving at such an incredible circuit with the Cadillac V.Series R will be an invaluable addition to our prep for Le Mans,” Aiken added. “It will be a pleasure to integrate with Chip Ganassi and work together to push the Cadillac program forward, as we have a great deal of respect between us. Partnering up with Seb and Renger will be great for me personally, as I’ll be learning from two great guys.”