Abel Motorsports confirms Indy 500 entry for Enerson

Abel Motorsports has entered its first NTT IndyCar Series event with the No. 50 Chevy for RC Enerson at the Indianapolis 500. First reported by RACER, the opportunity brings Bill Abel’s rising Indy NXT team to IndyCar under the direction of John Brunner using the chassis owned by Neil Enerson that his son used during an attempt to qualify for the big race in 2021.

“We’ve always envisioned the opportunity to enhance our position in the business world by leveraging the unique intersection that racing has with our brand,” said Bill Abel, CEO of ABEL Construction. “I can’t think of a better way of bringing that to life with our many customers, partners and associates than showcasing what we can do right here at 16th & Georgetown in Speedway. I’m just so thankful of this opportunity.”

Abel’s first foray into IndyCar is expected to be a precursor to full-time in the near future.

“It’s going to be a thrill watching RC pilot the No. 50 Chevy around the Speedway and we believe it sets a very positive tone for what’s to come for ABEL Motorsports in the future,” Brunner said. “As has been speculated, we are evaluating a full-time entry for the 2024 IndyCar season and our group is committed to building the foundation needed for sustainable long-term success in motorsports. A huge thanks to IndyCar and Chevrolet for their efforts in making this happen.”

With young veteran Enerson behind the wheel, the No. 50 Abel Chevy pushes the Indy 500 entry list to 34 cars.

“I can’t thank Bill and John enough for this opportunity to be back at the 500,” Enerson said. “In the works for many months, the ABEL Motorsports crew is top-notch and loaded with experience well beyond my years. I’m honored to carry the banner for the organization during the Month of May and while it’s going to be a few more weeks until we go on track, I expect we’ll be up to speed quickly at the Speedway. I’m just so looking forward to climbing behind the wheel of an NTT IndyCar Series machine at IMS once again, so cool!”