Indy 500 aero changes debut at Open Test

Indy 500 aero changes debut at Open Test

Videos

Indy 500 aero changes debut at Open Test

By April 20, 2023 2:29 PM

By |

RACER’s Marshall Pruett details the the major aerodynamic changes for the 107th edition of the Indianapolis 500.

, , IndyCar, Videos

LATEST NEWS

Comments

  • https://portlandforum.net/indy-500-aero-changes-debut-at-open-test/ Indy 500 aero changes debut at Open Test -

    […] Source link […]

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home