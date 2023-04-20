Indy 500 aero changes debut at Open Test

RACER’s Marshall Pruett details the the major aerodynamic changes for the 107th edition of the Indianapolis 500.
Formula 1 4hr ago
Mercedes now ‘on the right trajectory’ of development - Wolff
Team principal Toto Wolff is confident Mercedes has worked out the direction it needs to take in the first part of this season and is on (…)
IndyCar 5hr ago
Kirkwood the latest American to hit it big in IndyCar with Milless
Jeremy Milless has a knack for winning NTT IndyCar Series races with young American drivers. The latest addition to the race engineer’s (…)
IndyCar 6hr ago
A wide range of Indy 500 aero options for teams to ponder
If the 107th Indianapolis 500 is run in similar ambient conditions to last year’s race, NTT IndyCar Series teams will have the ability to (…)
Formula 1 7hr ago
Ferrari upgrades set to start arriving at Miami GP
Ferrari will be looking to bring regular upgrades from the May 7 Miami Grand Prix onwards, with only Monaco not likely to see new parts. Red (…)
Vintage Motorsport / Historic 8hr ago
Barrett-Jackson Palm Beach auction tops $44.4 million in sales
Barrett-Jackson celebrated two decades of bringing it’s high-octane automotive lifestyle event to Palm Beach during its annual auction (…)
NASCAR 20hr ago
Elliott focusing on wins, not points
Chase Elliott will not concern himself with following the NASCAR Cup Series points standings through the rest of the regular season because (…)
IMSA 23hr ago
FCP Euro and LIQUI MOLY expand partnerships with Lime Rock Park for IMSA Northeast Grand Prix
After hosting the largest crowd in recent Lime Rock Park history last season, the IMSA Northeast Grand Prix will get even bigger in 2023, (…)
Le Mans/WEC 23hr ago
Porsche Hypercar team bolstered by Portimao podium, but realistic about pace
Like its Hypercar revivals at Ferrari, with whom it will share the Monza circuit for a pre-Le Mans test, Porsche Penske Motorsport is (…)
Opinion 23hr ago
OPINION: GTP is fulfilling its promises
Can you name the last time neither a Cadillac nor an Acura were on the podium of an IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race? After (…)
Le Mans/WEC 1d ago
Ferrari Hypercar adds Monza test for Le Mans prep
Ferrari AF Corse is set to take its pair of 499P Hypercars to Monza after the third round of the FIA WEC season at Spa-Francorchamps next (…)
