Racing on TV, April 20-23

By April 19, 2023 2:47 PM

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Thursday, April 20

Indianapolis
Open Test 1		 10:00am-
6:30pm

Friday, April 21

Indianapolis
Open Test 2		 10:00am-
4:00pm

Talladega
qualifying		 5:30-7:00pm

Saturday, April 22

Talladega
qualifying		 10:30am-
12:00pm

Talladega 12:30-3:00pm

Talladega 3:00-4:00pm
pre-race
4:00-7:00pm
race

Meadowlands 7:00pm

Sunday, April 23

Berlin 1 7:30-8:30am
(D)

Berlin 2 8:30-10:00am

Talladega 2:00-3:00pm
pre-race
3:00-7:00pm
race

Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

  • SRO-america.com
  • SCCA.com
  • Ferrari Challenge
  • The Trans Am Series airs in 60-minute highlight shows in primetime on the MAVTV Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire lineup of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTour TV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.

