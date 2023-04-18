NASCAR aiming to be net zero by 2035

NASCAR announced on Tuesday that it is committed to achieving net zero operating commissions by 2035.

Additionally, the sport has launched NASCAR IMPACT, which is a program designed to align and advance sustainability, community engagement, and other impact-driven social initiatives. Earlier this year, NASCAR had its first comprehensive carbon footprint assessment done, which measured the carbon emissions from offices, NASCAR-owned racetracks, races, and related operations from 2022.

“As a sport, NASCAR has a responsibility to serve and impact the communities where we live and race while contributing to a healthier planet,” said NASCAR president Steve Phelps. “With the support of our industry, NASCAR IMPACT will drive our strategic sustainability, community, and social initiatives as we continue to make progress across these important areas.”

NASCAR is also going to pursue 100% renewable electricity at its facilities and racetracks.

Over the next five years, the sport will place priority on a new sustainable racing fuel, comprehensive recycling across racetracks and offices, and EV charging station infrastructure.

“Commitment and accountability are fundamental to NASCAR IMPACT and the vision we have for this platform,” said Eric Nyquist, NASCAR chief communications and impact officer. “As we galvanize the NASCAR industry around our message and focus, and build upon our existing good work, the sport’s collective reach and impact will grow substantially over time.”

As gains are made in the future, progress will be shared through an annual NASCAR IMPACT report.