2023 Long Beach GP was the most successful since reunification

The Grand Prix Association of Long Beach, organizers of the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, have hailed the three-day event that concluded with Kyle Kirkwood winning his first NTT IndyCar Series race as being the most successful since the series took over as the headliner following the farewell to CART/Champ Car in 2008.

“The 2023 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach was a resounding success!” said GPALB president Jim Michaelian, who cited a turnout of more than 192,000 attendees along with a complete sellout of reserved grandstand seats.

“We were blessed with three days of perfect weather, great racing and a wide variety of activities for our fans. There was a sense of real enjoyment from the diverse crowd that gathered to enjoy all that the Grand Prix – and the City of Long Beach – had to offer.”

Along with IndyCar, IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Stadium Super Trucks, vintage Formula 1 cars, and more series entertained the record-setting audience.

The 48th edition of the event was also a success within the vendor midways as the GPALB said, “preliminary concession and merchandise sales numbers reflect a substantial increase in sales as well.”