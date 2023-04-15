Reddick clocks in fastest in Martinsville practice

Tyler Reddick put down the quickest lap in NASCAR Cup Series practice Saturday afternoon at Martinsville Speedway and was the only driver to crack 93mph.

His 23XI Racing Toyota clocked in at 93.664mph (20.217s) after running 53 laps in practice.

William Byron was second fastest at 92.846mph. Byron and the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports team are the defending spring race winners at Martinsville.

Ross Chastain was third fastest at 92.837mph. Chris Buescher was fourth at 92.615mph and Kevin Harvick fifth, also at 92.615 mph.

Daniel Suarez was sixth at 92.583mph, Kyle Busch seventh at 92.569mph, Michael McDowell eighth at 92.524mph, Noah Gragson ninth at 92.520mph, and Chase Elliot 10th fastest at 92.466mph.

Elliott ran 37 laps in his first time behind the wheel since late February at Auto Club Speedway. The 2020 series champion is making his return to competition this weekend after missing six races following a snowboarding accident.

Zane Smith was 18th fastest in the No. 51 for Rick Ware Racing. Smith is driving the car at Martinsville due to Cody Ware being indefinitely suspended this week after being arrested and charged with assault.

Reddick was also fastest in the best 10 consecutive lap average over Byron, Harvick, AJ Allmendinger, and Elliott.

There are 36 drivers entered in Sunday’s NOCO 400 at Martinsville.