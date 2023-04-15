Mathieu Jaminet breaks down the first Porsche 963 GTP win at Long Beach

By April 15, 2023 8:42 PM

By |

Porsche Penske Motorsport factory driver and IMSA Long Beach Grand Prix race winner Mathieu Jaminet joins RACER’s Marshall Pruett to discuss the team’s maiden GTP win with the hybrid Porsche 963.

