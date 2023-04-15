IndyCar qualifying recap with Romain Grosjean and Myles Rowe

Videos

April 15, 2023

Andretti Autosport’s Romain Grosjean and USF Pro 2000 championship leader Myles Rowe join RACER’s Marshall Pruett to break down Saturday’s qualifying session at Long Beach where the Andretti team took pole and earned third.

