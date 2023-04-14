Inside the SCCA: Racers roundtable

Episode 96 of Inside the SCCA was the first installment of my Racers Roundtable. I’ve always said that I should not be the sole arbiter of what’s interesting so tonight I invited Gabe Fehribach, Paul Jensen, and Trevor Hermance on the show to talk about whatever they wanted to talk about. I didn’t know what their topics were until after we started the show.

Our three topics… the Super Tour races at VIR and some of the problems keeping the racing green; making the SCCA more attractive to younger racers and enthusiasts; and flagging at Le Mans and other professional events. A big thanks to all three for a great conversation.