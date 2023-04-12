Smith gets the call-up for Rick Ware Racing at Martinsville

Zane Smith will make his third NASCAR Cup Series start of the season this weekend at Martinsville Speedway as he fills for Rick Ware Racing and the No. 51 team.

It will be Smith’s fourth career start in the series. The reigning Craftsman Truck Series champion made one start last year as a substitute for RFK Racing when Chris Buescher was sidelined by COVID-19 ahead of the race in St. Louis, and he’s running select races for Front Row Motorsports in the No. 38 Ford this year.

Smith will pull double-duty at Martinsville Speedway. Friday night, Smith will practice, qualify, and race his No. 38 Ford for the Craftsman Truck Series race. Saturday, Smith will practice and qualify in the No. 51 Ford for Rick Ware Racing before running the race on Sunday. It will be the first time he’s run a Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway.

Smith replaces Cody Ware, who was indefinitely suspended by NASCAR earlier this week after being arrested and charged Monday, April 10, in Iredell County (N.C.) with assault on a female and assault by strangulation – inflict serious injury.

Ware, 27, went through a court appearance the same day with a bond set at $3,000. He is scheduled to appear in court next on May 1.