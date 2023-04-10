Ware suspended by NASCAR following arrest on assault charges

Cody Ware has been indefinitely suspended by NASCAR after he was arrested and charged Monday in Iredell County (N.C.) for assault on a female and assault by strangulation – inflict serious injury.

Ware, 27, had a court appearance and his bond was set at $3,000. No other details about the incident have been released.

Rick Ware Racing responded to the news with a statement on Monday afternoon:

“We are aware of the incident regarding Cody Ware and his indefinite suspension from NASCAR competition. We understand NASCAR’s position on this matter and accept their decision,” it read.

“The matter is still under investigation and Cody is fully cooperating with the authorities, as due process takes its course. RWR is committed to continuing our multi-car efforts in the NASCAR Cup Series and is in the process of finalizing our plans for the No. 51 entry at Martinsville Speedway, and beyond.

“These plans will be announced in the coming days.”

Ware’s suspension comes a day after Rick Ware Racing announced he would not compete at the Bristol dirt race because of a “personal matter.” Three-time Craftsman Truck Series champion Matt Crafton drove the No. 51 Ford Mustang, finishing 34th in the 37-car field due to an engine issue.

Ware has made 97 starts in the NASCAR Cup Series for his father’s team since 2017, with one top-10 finish. He has also made starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and Craftsman Truck Series.

This story has been updated since its original publication to include the statement from Rick Ware Racing.