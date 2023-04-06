More penalties for Hendrick following NASCAR inspection

Hendrick Motorsports has been penalized once more by NASCAR after the Nos. 24 and 48 cars were torn down at the R&D Center this week.

NASCAR officials chose the cars of William Byron and Alex Bowman for further inspection and teardown after Sunday’s race at Richmond Raceway. Bowman finished eighth in the Toyota Owners 400 and Byron finished 24th after leading the most laps.

Hendrick Motorsports was levied an L1-level penalty for violations of the NASCAR Rule Book sections 14.1.D Overall Assembled Vehicle Rules and 14.1.2.B Engineering Change Log.

The violations were modifications made to the greenhouse area of the race cars.

Byron and Bowman have been docked 60 points and five playoff points. Brian Campe, Byron’s crew chief, and Greg Ives, Bowman’s crew chief, have been fined $75,000.

Both crew chiefs were also suspended for two NASCAR Cup Series races. However, because they are both interim crew chiefs, as the four Hendrick Motorsports crews finish out their four-race suspensions for the modified hood louvers last month at Phoenix Raceway, the suspensions for Campe and Ives are effective Thursday, April 13.

Hendrick Motorsports released a statement saying, “We are reviewing the penalties issued today by NASCAR and will determine next steps following Sunday’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway.”