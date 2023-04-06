Goodyear named tire supplier for WEC LMGT3

Goodyear has been awarded the exclusive tire supply deal for the FIA World Endurance Championship’s forthcoming LMGT3 class from 2024 onwards by the FIA and ACO, following the tender process that began last December.

The American manufacturer won the contract against stiff opposition from at least two rival tire companies during the process. After an early approach from Pirelli, the Italian tire maker withdrew its pitch, leaving French manufacturer Michelin and a third unidentified contender, understood to be Hankook, in the running until today.

The appointment of Goodyear, which is already an exclusive supplier to the FIA WEC LMP2 class, was approved by members of the FIA World Motor Sport Council via electronic vote this week and covers a three-year period starting from the 2024 season.

“We are delighted to have a highly reputable tire manufacturer on board as the LMGT3 class prepares to hit the track next year,” said Pierre Fillon, president of the Automobile Club de l’Ouest. “The teams will benefit from Goodyear’s expertise in supplying quality tires at a competitive cost. Thanks to Goodyear for their commitment to endurance.”

LMGT3 is set to replace the current GTE Am class in 2024, following the end of GTE platform’s eligibility in the FIA WEC after this year’s season finale in Bahrain.

The announcement today only covers the WEC and not the European Le Mans Series’ LMGT3 class, which is also set to debut in 2024. A decision has not yet been communicated on the tire supplier for the ELMS GT3 class. At present, Goodyear supplies the GTE (and LMP2) category in the European series, while Michelin supplies the ELMS LMP3 category.

“Tires are one of the key areas which will evolve over the next couple of years,” noted Richard Mille, FIA Endurance Commission president. “We have already moved away from tire heating and we will be gradually reducing the number of available tire compounds, therefore having an experienced partner that already knows both the FIA World Endurance Championship as well as GT3 racing is an asset. The fact that LMGT3 cars will run on commercially available, off-the-shelf tires is also a positive development that will bring down the costs for competitors.”