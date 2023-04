Christian Eckes admits he threw away races and opportunities when he drove for Kyle Busch Motorsports and ThorSport Racing in the Craftsman Truck Series, and he’s not interested in history repeating itself. Eckes has a new sense of confidence and determination now with Bill McAnally, and he’s already won early in the year. Eckes joins The Racing Writer’s Podcast to discuss that as well as what winning early does for a team, being a mentor to a rookie teammate, and more.