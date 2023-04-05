Isotta Hypercar to test next week

FIA WEC Hypercar-bound Isotta Fraschini is set to shake down its Tipo 6 LMH Competizione for the first time April 11-12 at the Vallelunga circuit in Italy.

At the test, the Italian manufacturer’s hybrid-powered Hypercar will be driven by Michelotto Engineering test driver Maurizio Mediani, who has previous prototype experience in the WEC as part of SMP Racing’s LMP2 effort. Mediani has also been involved in the simulator development of the Tipo 6 LMH, which has been designed and built in the Michelotto headquarters in Padova, Italy.

The shakedown test next week follows two 4wd dyno runs during February and March. The car has also completed its mandatory crash test in recent days, as part of its FIA homologation process.

Following the shakedown, Isotta plans to put the car through a wider test program before requesting race-by-race entries later in the 2023 FIA WEC season, with LMP2 outfit Vector Sport set to run the car at each meeting. The aim is to debut the car in July for the brand’s home race at Monza, the final European stop on the schedule.

This news follows a recent visit to Isotta Fraschini’s base by former Formula 1 and WEC driver Pastor Maldonado, who spent a day meeting the management team and taking a look at the Tipo 6 LMH.