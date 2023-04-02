Morad relishing full-season GT World Challenge ride

Daniel Morad is sleeping easier at night knowing that he’s found stability in the Fanatec GT World Challenge America paddock with the family-run TR3 Racing operation. After years of one-off drives, part-time schedules, and emergency substitute work, the Canadian’s excitement for his 2023 racing year was palpable.

“Having a consistent ride is definitely something that makes me sleep easy at night,” Morad said. “It’s been difficult the last few, driving in a program that you never know if you’re going to show up at the track the following event. Having the job security and knowing that I have one job — go in the car, go fast, and don’t crash. That’s essentially my job.

“In the last few months, it’s been all positives, coming off that win in Indianapolis and performance in Daytona. Every time going in the car, it’s been getting better and better. The more I’m driving, the better I’m getting,” Morad said.

He and teammate Ziad Ghandour finished second overall in race two of the weekend at Sonoma Raceway in their No. 9 Mercedes-AMG GT3. Morad was the only driver who could stay within the same zip code of Colin Braun as the duo opened up a nearly 30s lead on third-place John Edwards in the first half of Sunday’s race.

“I’m super proud of the guys. They switched from a mid-engine car to a front-engine car. With essentially one day of testing with myself and the team, we’ve been able to transform the platform from average to top-tier and fighting against the top teams in the field, so I’m proud of that.

“TR3 has been fantastic — really nice atmosphere, family team. It’s just been all positives and I’m looking forward to the season and driving more,” he added.