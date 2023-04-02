Honda, Hyundai, Subaru win TC America race two at Sonoma

Newcomer and Northern California native Kyle Loh earned his first win of the TC America TCX season in the No. 73 LA Honda World Racing Honda Civic Type-R at Sonoma Raceway. Loh had nothing but clean air for the entirety of his race. What started as a 2s lead ended as a 15s lead over second-place finisher Lucas Catania.

Catania took the No. 26 Rigid Speed Company BMW M2 CS to a second second-place finish at. He spent much of his race alone, maneuvering lapped traffic when finding cars around him and leading a string of fellow BMW race cars on track.

In third was the No. 44 Rooster Hall Racing BMW M2 of Colin Garrett. Garrett fought tooth and nail for his spot-on podium after starting fourth, swapping spots with the No. 14 AOA Racing BMW M2 of Kenny Schmied. Through the race, Garrett took over third and solidified his dominance as battles continued behind him, creating a gap to the rest of the field.

TC Class

Jeff Ricca and his No. 78 Genracer/Ricca Autosport Hyundai Elantra N won race two, finishing the race a solid 12s above second-place finisher Clayton Williams in the No. 60 MINI JCW Team Mini JCW. Williams also firmly kept Michael Hurczyn in the No. 8 VGRT Honda Civic Type-R behind him from green to checkered.

Ricca earned two first-place finishes and Williams, two second-place finishes. It was Hurczyn’s first podium finish of 2023.

TCA Class

The TC Class couldn’t shake each other the entire race. Devin Anderson in the No. 22 TechSport Racing Subaru BRZ took home a second win in the class, while Spencer Bucknum and the No. 5 LA Honda World Racing Honda Civic Si finished 1.573s behind. Each driver took steady turns to keep on track for their respective podium spots.

The fight for the third put on a show throughout the 40-minute sprint. The No. 23 TechSports Racing Subaru BRZ of Shaoyi Che had the No. 62 MINI JCW Team Mini JCW of P.J. Groenke ran all over each other throughout. While positions were swapped multiple times, Che came out taking third place in race one and race two.

TC America powered by Skip Barber joins SRO Motorsports America at NOLA Motorsports Park outside New Orleans, Louisiana with practice starting on Friday, April 28 and ending with race day Sunday, April 30.