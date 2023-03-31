Power signs multiyear extension with Team Penske

It should come as no surprise to learn that Team Penske has extended the contract for its reigning NTT IndyCar Series champion. At 42, Will Power is set to continue in the No. 12 Chevy, along with longtime sponsor Verizon, as both have recently committed to multi-year extensions.

Previously unannounced, the team confirmed to RACER that Power’s presence will be seen and felt on the IndyCar grid for years to come — believed to be through at least 2025 — as the defending series champions pursue another title with the Australian and teammates Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin.

Power’s American journey began late in 2005 with Team Australia in the former Champ Car series and returned for his full-time debut the following season where he earned the first pole position of his career on the way to placing sixth in the standings. A pair of breakthrough victories and five more poles were added with Team Australia in 2007, and with Champ Car’s demise after the Long Beach round in 2008—a race he won—Power made the switch to today’s IndyCar Series with KV Racing Technology, the team behind Team Australia.

Since 2009, the rest of Power’s time in IndyCar has been spent behind the wheel of Team Penske entries where two championships in 2014 and 2022 have been earned along with his victory at the 2018 Indianapolis 500. Along with his most recent IndyCar crown, Power also surpassed Mario Andretti as IndyCar’s greatest qualifier after securing his 68th pole at the 2022 season finale in Monterey. The veteran also ranks fifth on IndyCar’s all-time win list with 41, one behind 1991 CART IndyCar Series champion Michael Andretti.