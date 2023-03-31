IMSA and HSR co-sanction on-track competition at Rennsport Reunion 7

Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) and its parent company IMSA will co-sanction the on-track competition events at the Rennsport Reunion 7 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, September 28 – October 1. The RR7 sanctioning bodies were confirmed by officials from Porsche Cars North America (PCNA) and host venue WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca (WRLS).

The first Rennsport Reunion in five years, RR7 coincides with the 75th Anniversary year of Porsche and this year’s theme is “Icons of Porsche.” The celebration includes Porsche racing legends that will be well represented on the WRLS circuit in both IMSA- and HSR-sanctioned competition.

Building on two years of success and experience as the official sanctioning body of the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion and Monterey Pre-Reunion at WRLS, HSR fills a similar roll at RR7 in providing its expertise and vast collective experience in race event operations and full technical scrutineering for the lineup of vintage and historic racing events.

IMSA will officiate a Porsche Deluxe Carrera Cup North America doubleheader, a contemporary and ultra-competitive addition to RR7. North America’s premier Porsche one-make race series made its 2023 debut earlier this month at Sebring International Raceway with a pair of 40-minute races won by rising star Riley Dickinson. Flat-out sprints with no pit stop; this year’s Carrera Cup field features upwards of 40 iconic Porsche 911 GT3 Cup race cars. Both Carrera Cup races at the RR7 doubleheader will pay official points toward this year’s 16-race championship.

“When IMSA and HSR announced the acquisition at last year’s Rolex 24 At Daytona, we knew it was only a matter of time before our plans of working together on a co-sanctioned event weekend would become a reality,” said IMSA President John Doonan. “For IMSA and HSR to be able to work our first event together as part of a Rennsport Reunion at the amazing WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca makes it that much better. The HSR-run events will give the huge crowd in attendance an opportunity to celebrate Porsche icons of the past while the IMSA Porsche Deluxe Carrera Cup races will provide the current and ultra-competitive racing that only an all-Porsche series can deliver.”

Established in the mid-1970s, HSR is led by HSR President David Hinton, who was a majority owner for the last 10 years and guided HSR’s sale to IMSA early in 2022. Hinton remains at the helm as president and continues to steer the organization through one of its biggest periods of growth in the more than 40-year history of HSR.

“We appreciate the ongoing trust and support John Narigi, Barry Toepke and the entire team at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca have placed in us for the on-track operations of the Monterey Motorsports Reunion events and greatly appreciate their endorsement with Porsche Cars North America to work in the same capacity at Rennsport Reunion,” Hinton said. “As the largest gathering of Porsche enthusiasts and fans in the world, we realize the responsibility and great commitment required to sanction the vintage and historic races at Rennsport Reunion. We are grateful to PCNA and WRLS for the opportunity and look forward to putting on a great show for the competitors and the Porsche fans and community. It is also going to be a great experience working with and operating side-by-side with our colleagues at IMSA.”

For further details, updates and event highlights including special programming, news on E-Sports, fan zones, live stream opportunities, autograph sessions with drivers and a host of other off-track activities, fans can also visit the new, dedicated Rennsport website at PorscheRennsportReunion.com.

Ticket sales for Porsche Rennsport Reunion 7 have gone live as the countdown begins for the world’s biggest Porsche gathering. Ticket and camping packages are available at WeatherTechRaceway.com or by calling the ticket and accommodation specialists at 831-242-8200.

The 2023 HSR racing calendar began last weekend at Sebring International Raceway, March 24 – 26, with the annual season-opening HSR Spring Fling. Please visit www.HSRRace.com for more information on HSR and the 2023 HSR schedule.