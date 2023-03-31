Crowdstrike Mercedes leads second GT World Challenge practice at Sonoma

Crowdstrike by Riley, with their No. 04 Mercedes-AMG GT3, was quickest in the second free practice session of the GT World Challenge America weekend at Sonoma Raceway with a time of 1m36.853s as Mercedes showed its speed under overcast skies. The No. 08 DXDT Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 was second quickest with a 1m36.960s.

The story lies in the gap to third, as the pair of Mercedes-AMG GT3s were able to run 0.512s faster than the No. 94 BimmerWorld BMW M4 GT3 which was followed by a pair of Porsches with the No. 16 ACI Motorsports and No. 120 Wright Motorsports entries rounding out the top five.

A slow start for the new Ferrari 296 GT3s has continued. After finishing the first practice in 12th and 13th, Conquest Racing and Triarsi Racing are still searching for pace in the new Italian machine. The No. 21 Conquest Ferrari found some, ending the second session in eighth but the No. 33 Triarsi Ferrari was unable to improve from the morning session, finishing in sixteenth.

GMG Racing’s No. 14 Audi R8 LMS GT3 was the only car to not turn a lap. It was seen in the garage with its left rear partially disassembled, but without any active work being done.