Broll joins Skip Barber TC America race team

Cooper Broll will drive for the Skip Barber Race Team in the 2023 TC America season, competing in the TCA class. Broll will be behind the wheel of a Skip Barber HPD Civic Si.

The California native began ski racing at age 8, but his career was cut short after a tick bite led to Lyme disease. Broll was so debilitated by Lyme that he had to drop out of all sports and could barely go to school for 2 years. Thanks to an incredible group of doctors, Broll made a full recovery several years ago and will carry International Lyme and Associated Diseases Society (ILADS) on board this year to raise awareness of this often invisible illness.

In addition to ILADS, Broll will also carry Pied Parker as a sponsor this season. Pied Parker is the future of parking technology that uses smart cameras and artificial intelligence to quickly, inexpensively, and remotely manage parking lots.

Broll has completed multiple Skip Barber Racing Schools since his first 3-Day Skip Barber Racing School last year. He has completed programs at Lime Rock Park, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Sonoma Raceway, Circuit of the Americas, and WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca behind the wheel of our Mustang GT, Formula 4, and most recently, the HPD Civic Si.

“The Honda is so responsive, agile, and quick,” Broll said. “It’s a different experience from any car I have ever driven. It handles like it’s on rails, and every part, from the clutch actuation to the steering, is precise and sharp. The possibilities feel endless when driving the Civic Si.”

Skip Barber Racing School offers training for aspiring race car drivers like Broll and has graduates at the professional level of every racing series, including IMSA, Formula 1, IndyCar, NASCAR, and SRO. This winning combination highlights the amateur-to-pro race car driver ladder system supported by SRO’s TC America series and the Skip Barber Racing School. Broll is a real-world example of the program’s success.

“Skip Barber is not like other teams,” Broll said. “They are professional, experienced, safety conscious, and incredibly passionate about racing. From day one, Skip Barber has been welcoming and supportive. I’m happy Skip Barber will give me an incredible chance to progress in my professional racing career.”

“We are proud to have Cooper advance to our TC America program and compete for the TCA championship,” said Joe Monitto, Chief Revenue Officer of Skip Barber. “This is why we developed our Race Team, to give our graduates a path to pro racing. All of us at Skip Barber look forward to watching him continue to succeed behind the wheel in the upcoming season as he kicks off his pro racing career.”

Broll will take his first green flag with the Skip Barber Race Team at Sonoma Raceway on March 30th. The Skip Barber Race Team is going into its third season after back-to-back TC class championships, manufacturer championships, and a pair of Top 3 points finishes in TCA. Last season, the team secured 13 victories across all drivers with over 25 podium finishes.