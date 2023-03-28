NASCAR announces run of special 75th anniversary content

As NASCAR celebrates its 75th anniversary this season, the sport and GEICO have announced a series of pieces called “NASCAR Legends Presented by GEICO”, which begins this week.

“NASCAR Legends” will unfold over four weeks and conclude with the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 23 where fans can enter a sweepstake to be the honorary starter of the GEICO 500 next year.

Included in the pieces telling stories of notable traditions and NASCAR history will be drivers, fans, and tracks. The first piece aired Sunday at Circuit of the Americas, titled “Mean It.” It highlighted legendary drivers, tracks, and fans.

“You don’t grow from backroads and beaches to become the No. 1 motorsport in America without amassing plenty of legendary figures and memories along the way,” said Pete Jung, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at NASCAR. “We’re ecstatic about teaming up with our partners at GEICO to celebrate more of those stories with our fans and continue connecting NASCAR’s past, present and future through this campaign.”

Additional content can be seen on NASCAR social and digital platforms each week. There will be series on Photo Memories, Untold Stories, NASCAR Classics and NASCAR Rewind.

NASCAR.com/legends will house all the content for fan viewing.

Other elements of the marketing campaign will be seen at the NASCAR Hall of Fame and at the racetrack. At the upcoming races at Richmond Raceway, Martinsville Speedway, and Talladega Superspeedway, there will be fan giveaways and interviews with NASCAR personalities in the fan midway.