NTT extends IndyCar title sponsorship

The Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, better known as NTT, and its subsidiary NTT Data, have signed an extension of its primary sponsorship with the IndyCar Series.

According to the series, “NTT has been the title sponsor of the NTT IndyCar Series since 2019 and will continue in that capacity with this multi-year extension that goes into effect in 2024. NTT and NTT Data will continue as the Official Technology Partner for IndyCar, the NTT IndyCar Series, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis 500 and NASCAR Brickyard weekend.”

NTT Data CEO Kaz Nishihata sees ongoing value in the firm’s title role with the NTT IndyCar Series.

“IndyCar is a great partner for NTT Data because of our shared commitment to driving innovation, increasing sustainability and delivering amazing experiences,” he said. “We also appreciate how IndyCar is so diverse, with drivers from 15 different countries, and races that range from short ovals and superspeedways to road and street courses. It’s both an incredible sport and a wonderful example for our world.”

The creation and development of IndyCar’s app has been among NTT’s central roles with the series.

“As IndyCar’s technology partner, we’re thrilled to continue our collaborations that enhance and expand the fan experience for motorsports and serve as proof points for data analytics, AI, and other innovative digital technologies,” said NTT Data Services’ CEO Bob Pryor.

“For more than a century, this racing series has pioneered innovations making driving safer for everyone, and by continuing this relationship, we will accelerate the pace of innovations and new technologies, particularly related to sustainability that ultimately can benefit organizations, communities and individuals around the world.”