Valkyrie Velocity reveals GT4 America lineup

Valkyrie Velocity, the racing platform based in the Team Hardpoint facility at VIR, and OGH Motorsports will race under the OGH/Valkyrie Velocity banner with a three-car effort in SRO’s Pirelli GT4 America throughout the 2023 season.

The effort is the first announced by Valkyrie Velocity and bolsters the strengths of the race platform with OGH Motorsports’ hospitality and partner programs to compete in three different classes of the Pirelli GT4 America championship in Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsports, holding true to the Porsche legacy established under team owner and driver Rob Ferriol.

OGH/Valkyrie Velocity will field the No. 96 wear blue/Beacon Building Products Porsche Cayman with Chris Walsh and Dominic Starkweather behind the wheel in the Silver class, Sean Gibbons and Sam Owen will pilot the No. 97 OGH/Valkyrie Porsche Cayman in Am, and Ferriol and Will Owen in the No. 95 GridRival/Valkyrie Porsche Cayman.

“From day one, our focus has been on becoming a leader both on and off the track,” Ferriol said. “Showcasing how the sport we love can be more than just cars racing on pavement. It is a sport where young careers are born, old childhood dreams are realized, and behind it all, a preeminent opportunity for corporate and nonprofit partners to tell their stories to an ever-growing community of fans, partners, and competitors. This Pirelli GT4 America program in collaboration with OGH Motorsports gives us a perfect opportunity to demonstrate that philosophy.”

The 14-race championship begins at Sonoma Raceway, March 30 through April 1, with a doubleheader weekend. All Pirelli GT4 America races stream live on the series website at GT4-America.com or on the SRO Motorsports Group official YouTube channel, GTWorld.