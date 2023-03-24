Preview: TC America Powered by Skip Barber at Sonoma

The opening round of the 2023 season is fast approaching for the TC America Powered by Skip Barber field at Sonoma Raceway at GT Sonoma protected by CrowdStrike. The 2.505-mile, 12-turn circuit will be the host for 24 cars in the TCX, TC and TCA classes from March 31to April 2.

TCX

After a nail-biting end to the season last year, with the championship leaders separated by only two points, 2022 runner-up Colin Garrett (No. 44 Rooster Hall Racing BMW M2 CS (Cup)) will be looking to expand on his previous success and battle for the top spot. He accumulated seven wins over the course of 14 races in the previous season, and four additional podiums. With that kind of track record, he will surely be the primary target for his remaining competitors.

Notably, Lucas Catania, who finished third in the 2022 TCX Championship, stood on the podium an impressive 11 times. However, the driver of the No. 26 Rigid Speed Company BMW M2 CS (Cup) has yet to step on the top spot, a feat he will be fighting tooth and nail to achieve this time around.

Adam Gleason and Joseph Catania will also be competing in the series yet again, driving the No. 21 Fast Track Racing BMW M2 CS (Cup) and No. 24 Rigid Speed Company BMW M2 CS (Cup). With Kenny Schmied of AOA Racing completing the BMW contingent in Sonoma.

New for 2023, the Honda Civic Type R TCX debuts in the TCX category, offering BMW a mighty challenge. The remaining three spots in the TCX lineup will consist of rookie drivers Kyle Loh (LA Honda World Racing), Daijiro Yoshihara (VGRT) and Christopher DeFreitas (Ian Lacy Racing).

TC

A similar story will be unfolding in the TC class, with 2022 runner-up Clay Williams returning for another challenge and chance at glory. Williams treated crowds across the United States to a full season of non-stop action in his No. 60 Team MINI JCW Pro TC, and fans can eagerly expect the same in Sonoma. His racing resume includes six podium results and four wins from last season, proving he is a master of consistency.

The championship battle will be far from easy, with numerous top talents returning to the grid. Jeff Rica will also be wasting no time in his quest to conquer the podium, this time on board the all new No. 78 Genracer / Ricca Autosport Hyundai Elantra N TC. Ricca secured four second-place and two third-place finishes last year, but a victory still remains on his to-do list for 2023. Celso Neto, with two previous podiums to his name, will also be returning to the series in the No. 7 Skip Barber Racing School Honda Civic Type-R. Kris Valdez and Ruben Iglesias Jr. are also coming back to the TC field.

An exciting storyline is about to emerge with young gun Cristian Perocarpi graduating from the TCA class. Perocarpi made quite the splash last season after scooping up three wins and two podium results as a rookie. With the support of the MINI JCW Team and MINI USA, he is bound to make quite the impression on board his No. 37 Mini JCW Pro TC. Sally McNulty will also be moving up into TC in the No. 780 GenRacer Hyundai Veloster N DCT TC. New car, new class, and new team has McNulty ready for the TC challenge.

TCA

The TCA class is shaping up to be a very competitive field, with Devin Anderson ready to face the competition yet again. Anderson celebrated his first win in the series at Indianapolis last year and will have his sights set on claiming another victory during the opening weekend in the No. 22 TechSport Racing Subaru BRZ. TechSport won the Team championship in 2022, and Anderson will be keen to play his part in defending the team’s title in 2023.

Three-time podium finisher Spencer Bucknum also rejoins the 2023 grid in the No. 5 LA Honda World Racing Honda Civic Si FE1. Lining up alongside him are Puerto Rican Ruben driver Iglesias Jr., Chinese driver Shaoyi Che, Canadian P.J. Groenke, and American Mario Biundo.

The TC America action starts Friday, March 31, with Race 1 taking place Saturday, April 1 at 11:30am PT, and Race 2 Sunday, April 2 at 9:55am PT

Entry List | Timetable | Event Tickets