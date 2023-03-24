Catching Up with: Scott McLaughlin

Team Penske IndyCar driver and new 12 Hours of Sebring LMP2 class winner Scott McLaughlin joins us for the latest episode of Catching Up With.
Formula 1 1hr ago
Aston Martin staying cautious as it builds on ‘huge momentum’
Team principal Mike Krack says there is “huge momentum and huge energy” within Aston Martin as a result of its strong start to the (…)
SRO America 1hr ago
Preview: GT World Challenge ready to launch at Sonoma
The 2023 Fanatec GT World Challenge powered by AWS season goes green at Sonoma Raceway Friday, March 31, with two 90-minute feature races (…)
Esports 2hr ago
Virtual Sebring revs up for VCO Sebring 12
Now that the checkered flag has waved on the 71st Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, you might think Sebring International Raceway will fade (…)
Formula 1 3hr ago
Don’t go negative about Red Bull dominance - Wolff
Red Bull Racing’s dominant start to the 2023 Formula 1 season should be cause for praise rather than concern, according to Mercedes team (…)
SCCA / SportsCar Magazine 4hr ago
Inside the SCCA: Changing a pro’s mind on simulators
This week on Inside the SCCA we talk about racing simulators — and the difference between a gaming sim and a driver training tool. Our (…)
USF Pro Championships 5hr ago
Armstrong springs from sixth to claim first USF Juniors win
Quinn Armstrong made up for a disappointing qualifying session earlier in the day by climbing from sixth on the grid to win this (…)
Vintage Motorsport / Historic 6hr ago
Targa Sixty Six joining 2023 Chattanooga Motorcar Festival
Targa Sixty Six organizers recently announced it will be a part of the Chattanooga Motorcar Festival October 13-15, 2023. Targa Sixty Six (…)
IndyCar 1d ago
IndyCar's Texas ticket sales boosted by O'Ward
The NTT IndyCar Series’ return to Texas Motor Speedway next week is loaded with anticipation by both parties as their efforts to increase (…)
Insights & Analysis 1d ago
ANALYSIS: Why McLaren wanted an overhaul
Two races, zero points and a best finish of 15th place. McLaren’s worst start to a season since 2017 has been followed by a major (…)
NASCAR 1d ago
Jordan Taylor looks ahead to NASCAR road course ringer role
It’s no secret that IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship star Jordan Taylor is a NASCAR enthusiast who has long dreamed of driving (…)
Comments