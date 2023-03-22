Graham Rahal Performance opens Radical dealership in Indianapolis

Radical Motorsport – the UK’s largest race car manufacturer – has announced the appointment of Graham Rahal Performance as its new official dealer in Indianapolis, USA.

Owned by NTT IndyCar Series driver Graham Rahal, Radical USA Indianapolis will operate out of Graham Rahal Performance’s facility in Brownsburg, on the outskirts of Indianapolis. First opened in 2017 on the foundations of Graham Rahal’s passion and love for vehicles of all kinds, the facility now offers a variety of services for any vehicle across Indiana and Ohio.

Radical USA Indianapolis will provide an elevated experience for customers of the Radical racing program, motorsport enthusiasts wanting to take the next step in their racing career or those wanting to indulge in their track day hobby. In conjunction with both Graham Rahal Performance and Rahal Paint Protection, Radical USA Indianapolis is now available for prospective and current Radical owners for spare parts, transport, maintenance, wrapping, performance, and sales enquiries across both Ohio and Indiana.

GRP owner Graham Rahal said: “Radical is a highly regarded global motorsport brand, and through our partnership, Radical Indianapolis will be able to provide customers with the best performance for their dollar. Through each stage of our services, the highly skilled team at Radical Indianapolis and Graham Rahal Performance will ensure the race cars are at peak performance when taken to the track, and that the customers have an elevated experience during their time with us. We are excited to add this venture to our growing portfolio.”

With the launch of the latest updates to their most popular models, the SR3 XXR and SR10 XXR, Radical has quickly become the race car of choice for motorsport and car club members wanting faster, more competitive cars. Since its inception, Radical Motorsport has sold close to 3,000 cars, with roughly two-thirds of cars being exported to North America.

The appointment of Radical Indianapolis complements the existing Radical dealer network, and is the 10th dealer in North America. The last few years have also seen the Blue Marble Radical Cup North America race series gain popularity, and this season it supports four IndyCar rounds, including one on the streets of Toronto.

“I have worked with Graham Rahal since his early days in Formula Atlantic, and I’ve watched both Graham and his brands grow to become a staple in motorsports in North America,” Radical Motorsport Business Development Manager Jeff Barrow said.

“With GRP being based in Indianapolis, the center of speed, and Graham’s strong family heritage in Ohio, it made perfect sense to bring his group into the Radical family of dealers. We look forward to working with him and his wider team to solidify Radical as the brand of choice for motor enthusiasts across the States.”

Radical Indianapolis is the latest in a series of new Radical dealer appointments across the globe, with other recent appointments including Germany North, Germany South and Spain.