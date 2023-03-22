Ford, Corvette 2024 GT3 cars test at Sebring

Following the Super Sebring weekend, both Ford and Chevrolet took to the track to test their 2024 GT3 cars, the Mustang and Corvette.

Both cars will make their competition debut in 2024 at the Rolex 24 at Daytona before competing in a variety of GT3-based series worldwide, including the World Endurance Championship and the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

This week’s test at Sebring provides the best look at the Multimatic-built Mustang yet, including a video tweeted by Ford CEO Jim Farley. Joey Hand and Harry Tincknell are understood to be logging the miles for Ford’s first real test of the car.

Volume ⬆️ Mustang GT3 test run at Sebring. Holy cow! pic.twitter.com/LWnA9Eop3Y — Jim Farley (@jimfarley98) March 21, 2023

Chevrolet had its first full public reveal of the Corvette GT3 in January at Daytona, completing a lot of testing miles before and since with its cadre of IMSA and WEC drivers. Tommy Milner, who joined IMSA regulars Jordan Taylor and Antonio Garcia for the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, is believed to be testing the car this week.