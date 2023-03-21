Season-opening HSR Spring Fling this weekend at Sebring

With the dust and victory-lane confetti barely settled after this past weekend’s 71st running of the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race, Historic Sportscar Racing rolls into Sebring International Raceway this week for its season-opening HSR Spring Fling, March 23-26. A full schedule of HSR vintage and historic endurance and sprint races share the weekend card with the USAC-sanctioned Porsche Sprint Challenge, USF Pro2000, USF 2000 and USF Juniors series in what will be the third-straight weekend of competition on the legendary 3.74-mile Sebring International Raceway road course.

Dedicated to historic and vintage motorsport competition, HSR offers a variety of classes and run groups for sports cars and other road racing machines from the last 65 years and beyond. A jam-packed schedule of events includes four feature races and the always exciting WeatherTech Sprint races for all run groups in a Saturday/Sunday doubleheader format.

The HSR feature-race lineup includes Sunday morning’s one-hour B.R.M. Chronographes Enduro Challenge at 8:15am and the weekend-opening SascoSports International/American Challenge sprint and Stoner Car Care Global GT and Classic RS Cup races that go off back-to-back late Friday afternoon.

The one-hour B.R.M. Enduro is a showcase of specific and period-matching groups of race cars divided into Vintage, Historic, Prototype and GT Classic (GTC) and GT Modern (GTM) classes. Vintage and GTC features a variety of cars from the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s. Historic, Prototype and GTM are home to race cars from primarily this century and the 1990s.

Friday’s Sasco Sports race at 5:50pm is a production-car showcase of big-bore American iron racing head-to-head with top sports cars from Europe and beyond. The flat-out sprint has competitors racing for the overall win in addition to top-three honors in the International, American and Porsche classes.

The popular Stoner Car Care Global GT and Classic RS Cup series share the track in a Friday finale, dual-feature race starting at 6:25pm. Stoner Car Care Global GT showcases contemporary but retired GT racing machines while the Classic RS Cup rekindles the thrill of the original 1970s International Race of Champions (IROC) Porsche series.

Saturday’s schedule is highlighted by final qualifying races for all groups followed that afternoon by the opening WeatherTech Sprint rounds. Sunday’s second and final rounds of WeatherTech Sprint races close out the HSR schedule from 11:20am through the final checkered flag of the weekend that afternoon around 3:20pm.

Spectator admission to the HSR Spring Fling starts as low as $25 for an advance three-day ticket with all sales exclusively online for “print-at-home” tickets at https://www.sebringraceway.com/. An additional service charge applies to all ticket sales. Access to the track is through Sebring International Raceway’s Main Gate No. 1 Friday through Sunday of race weekend.