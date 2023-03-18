VIDEO: IMSA & SCCA partner on Track Marshal Training Program

The Sports Car Club of America provides the majority of volunteer track marshals who serve as the corner workers and all major forms of infrastructure behind amateur and pro racing events, and with an eye to recruiting and developing new talent, the SCCA and IMSA have partnered on a new training program to ensure the next generation of track marshals continue the tradition for decades to come.

IMSA president John Doonan tells RACER’s Marshall Pruett about the exciting new development and relationship with the SCCA.

