VIDEO: Garage 56 update with John Doonan

RACER’s Marshall Pruett and IMSA President John Doonan catch up on the latest developments with the Chevrolet ZL1 NASCAR Cup car that’s been developed to race under the Garage 56 entry in June at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

