VIDEO: The women of IMSA’s pit lane

VIDEO: The women of IMSA’s pit lane

Videos

VIDEO: The women of IMSA’s pit lane

By March 16, 2023 3:57 PM

By |

IMSA holds the unique distinction of having women represent 50 percent of its pit lane tech officials, which we explore with the series’ Johnny Knotts, Lexy Julian, and Hanna Kabat at the 12 Hours of Sebring.

, IMSA, Videos

MX-5 Cup | Round 4 – St. Pete

LATEST NEWS

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home