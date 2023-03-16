VIDEO: The women of IMSA’s pit lane

IMSA holds the unique distinction of having women represent 50 percent of its pit lane tech officials, which we explore with the series’ Johnny Knotts, Lexy Julian, and Hanna Kabat at the 12 Hours of Sebring.
Le Mans/WEC 3m ago
Fuoco claims debut Hypercar pole for Ferrari at Sebring
History was made in the first FIA World Endurance Championship qualifying session of the season, as AF Corse’s No. 50 Ferrari 499P (…)
Le Mans/WEC 1hr ago
Ferrari Hypercar measuring up to the hype
While the slew of new Hypercar machinery is all attracting its fair share of attention ahead of the FIA WEC season opener tomorrow, there (…)
IMSA 1hr ago
Acura on top of second Sebring practice, this time MSR’s Blomqvist
With a split qualifying session affording the GTP cars a nearly open track, several teams opted for a qualifying simulation at the end of (…)
NASCAR 1hr ago
SHR reveals Harvick throwback livery for North Wilkesboro
Kevin Harvick’s retirement tour will get another dose of nostalgia in the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro with a throwback number and (…)
IMSA 2hr ago
Foley and Barletta ride new BMW to lead Turner Motorsport MPC sweep at Sebring
Robby Foley took the lead after a restart with a little more than 20 minutes remaining in the Alan Jay Automotive Network 120 at Sebring (…)
Rallying 2hr ago
WRC leader Tanak faces tough test on Rally Mexico gravel
The heat, dust and power-sapping altitude of Rally Mexico provide a tough challenge for the WRC’s first pure gravel rally of 2023. (…)
Le Mans/WEC 4hr ago
Peugeot 908 LMP1 memories with Bourdais and Pagenaud
Team building or team destruction? The most dangerous part of Peugeot’s former factory 908 HDi FAP factory LMP1 program wasn’t (…)
Le Mans/WEC 5hr ago
FIA WEC is back in America! Here's how to follow along all season...
The 1000 Miles of Sebring is here, and with it your only chance for 2023 to catch the cars and stars of the FIA World Endurance (…)Presented by: WEC App
Formula 1 5hr ago
Leclerc keen to ‘stop the talk’ as he defends Ferrari
Charles Leclerc wants to “stop the talk” around Ferrari and says a number of recent rumors have been false after the team needed to take (…)
Formula 1 6hr ago
Hamilton insists ‘I will win again’ but admits shock over slow start
Lewis Hamilton is certain he will win another race in Formula 1 despite admitting Mercedes’ struggles at the start of this season (…)
Comments