VIDEO: Sebring Day 2 report with Marshall Pruett & Sebastien Bourdais

Day 2 at Sebring was busy with IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship cars getting on track for the first time and RACER’s Marshall Pruett and Sebastien Bourdais discuss the opening sessions.
IMSA 4hr ago
AXR Cadillac tops night practice as Acuras hit trouble
A disjointed, multiple-red-flagged night session that saw both GTP Acuras grind to a halt on track was led by the No. 31 Action Express (…)
Le Mans/WEC 5hr ago
Fuoco claims debut Hypercar pole for Ferrari at Sebring
History was made in the first FIA World Endurance Championship qualifying session of the season, as AF Corse’s No. 50 Ferrari 499P (…)
Le Mans/WEC 6hr ago
Ferrari Hypercar measuring up to the hype
While the slew of new Hypercar machinery is all attracting its fair share of attention ahead of the FIA WEC season opener tomorrow, there (…)
IMSA 7hr ago
Acura on top of second Sebring practice, this time MSR’s Blomqvist
With a split qualifying session affording the GTP cars a nearly open track, several teams opted for a qualifying simulation at the end of (…)
NASCAR 7hr ago
SHR reveals Harvick throwback livery for North Wilkesboro
Kevin Harvick’s retirement tour will get another dose of nostalgia in the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro with a throwback number and (…)
IMSA 7hr ago
Foley and Barletta ride new BMW to lead Turner Motorsport MPC sweep at Sebring
Robby Foley took the lead after a restart with a little more than 20 minutes remaining in the Alan Jay Automotive Network 120 at Sebring (…)
IMSA 8hr ago
IMSA inaugural Hall of Fame class announced
The inaugural class for the IMSA Hall of Fame, the creation of which was announced in January, has been selected and includes four drivers, (…)
Rallying 8hr ago
WRC leader Tanak faces tough test on Rally Mexico gravel
The heat, dust and power-sapping altitude of Rally Mexico provide a tough challenge for the WRC’s first pure gravel rally of 2023. (…)
Le Mans/WEC 10hr ago
Peugeot 908 LMP1 memories with Bourdais and Pagenaud
Team building or team destruction? The most dangerous part of Peugeot’s former factory 908 HDi FAP factory LMP1 program wasn’t (…)
