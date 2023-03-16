VIDEO: Sebring Day 2 report with Marshall Pruett & Sebastien Bourdais

VIDEO: Sebring Day 2 report with Marshall Pruett & Sebastien Bourdais

Day 2 at Sebring was busy with IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship cars getting on track for the first time and RACER’s Marshall Pruett and Sebastien Bourdais discuss the opening sessions.

