VIDEO: Sebring Wednesday recap with Marshall Pruett and Graham Goodwin

By March 15, 2023 9:08 PM

Marshall Pruett and Graham Goodwin take stock of Wednesday’s activities at Super Sebring weekend ahead of the FIA WEC 1000 Miles of Sebring and IMSA WeatherTech Championship’s Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring.

