Radical Motorsport announces new Donington Park corporate headquarters

Radical Motorsport, the UK’s largest race car manufacturer, has today announced the opening of a new customer-facing facility within Britain’s oldest motor racing circuit, Donington Park.

Located at the main entrance to Donington Park, near the circuit’s Melbourne Hairpin entry, the facility will be known as Radical Motorsport’s corporate headquarters. The move into the former Formula E headquarters comes after Radical Motorsport’s most successful year in its 25-year history, and marks a historic moment for the company, moving the customer-facing sales and marketing teams away from its factory in Peterborough for the first time since its incorporation.

Radical Motorsport’s manufacturing and production base will remain at the Peterborough factory, with customer-facing and commercial departments expanding to the new Donington Park facility. The factory in Peterborough has been home to Radical Motorsport since it was founded 26 years ago in 1997, and the company remains fully committed to its roots in Cambridgeshire.

The new Radical Motorsport corporate HQ is set to become a destination for owners and fans alike, a venue for automotive events and a unique meeting space for business partners and corporate reservations. Open to the public throughout the year Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm) and on selected race weekends, Radical Motorsport will open its doors to welcome all visitors to Donington Park.

Behind the scenes, in addition to the office space for its sales, marketing, and motorsport staff, the premises will be able to provide the expanding Radical Motorsport dealer network with dedicated training opportunities to be able to better serve its growing customer base across the world.

“We looked at a number of non-circuit-based locations in the UK to host our expanding commercial team,” said Joe Anwyll, Radical Motorsport CEO. “However, with British motorsport tracks widely known as being some of the best in the world, we had to take this opportunity, as a British motorsport manufacturer, to be right on the doorstep of the action.

“As well as our expanding team and record production numbers this year, this move to Donington Park will allow us to pursue ventures we’ve been unable to from our factory. Our cars belong on track, so it’s only fitting we be present there too.”

Jonathan Palmer, Chief Executive of circuit operator MotorSport Vision, said: “I’m delighted that Radical Motorsport has decided to move its corporate headquarters to Donington Park. Since MSV took over the running of the venue in 2018, it’s been our ambition not just to create an improved competitor and spectator experience, which we’ve already achieved through numerous venue improvements, but also to elevate the circuit’s standing as a major national hub of motorsport businesses.

“Radical Motorsport is a much-admired and globally recognised manufacturer of sports racing cars, and I’m delighted it’s recognised the significant benefits of being based at one of the UK’s leading race circuits. With the addition of Radical Motorsport alongside a growing portfolio of businesses, and further developments planned at the estate, including the renovation of Donington Hall as an incredible mansion house hotel, the future for the site is looking very bright indeed.

“I extend a very warm welcome to Joe Anwyll and his team and look forward to seeing the completed facility soon.”

Plans are afoot for the new facility to complete and open to the public Spring 2023, and more information will be published at radicalmotorsport.com or on Radical Motorsport’s social media channels.