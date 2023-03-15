Racing on TV, March 16-19

Richard Dole/Motorsport Images

Racing on TV, March 16-19

TV

Racing on TV, March 16-19

By March 15, 2023 2:42 PM

By |

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Thursday, March 16

Sebring 1 9:10-9:55am

Sebring 2 5:30-6:15pm

NOLA TA2 8:00-9:00pm
(D)

Homestead 8:30-9:30pm
(D)

NOLA TA 9:00-10:00pm
(D)

Friday, March 17

Sebring
qualifying		 9:15-
10:25am

Saudi Arabia
practice 1		 9:25-
10:30am

Saudi Arabia
practice 1		 9:25-
10:30am

Sebring
1000 Miles		 11:30am-
8:30pm

Saudi Arabia
practice 2		 12:55-
2:00pm

Saudi Arabia
practice 2		 12:55-
2:00pm

Atlanta
qualifying		 3:00-4:30pm

Atlanta
qualifying		 4:30-6:00pm

Glen Helen 1 8:00pm

Saturday, March 18

Saudi Arabia
practice 3		 9:25-10:30am

Saudi Arabia
practice 3		 9:25-10:30am

Sebring
12 Hours		 10:05am-
10:10pm

Atlanta
qualifying		 11:30am-
1:00pm

St.
Petersburg		 12:00pm-
1:30pm (D)

Saudi Arabia
qualifying		 12:55-2:00pm

Saudi Arabia
qualifying		 12:55-2:00pm

Atlanta 1:00-2:00pm
pre-race
2:00-4:00pm
race

Atlanta 4:00-5:00pm
pre-race
5:00-7:30pm
race

Sebring
12 Hours		 4:30-
10:30pm

Detroit 7:00pm

Glen Helen 2 8:00pm

Sunday, March 19

Saudi
Arabian GP		 11:30am-
12:55pm
pre-race
12:55-3:00pm
race

Atlanta 2:00-3:00pm
pre-race
3:00-7:00pm
race

Glen Helen 3 4:00pm

Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

  • SRO-america.com
  • SCCA.com
  • Ferrari Challenge
  • The Trans Am Series airs in 60-minute highlight shows in primetime on the MAVTV Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire lineup of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTour TV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.

, , , , TV

MX-5 Cup | Round 4 – St. Pete

LATEST NEWS

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home