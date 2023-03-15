IndyCar offers sneak peak of ‘100 Days To Indy’

The NTT IndyCar Series, VICE Media and The CW have released a first look at the new “100 Days To Indy” docuseries that debuts at 9 p.m. ET/PT Thursday, April 27 on The CW Network.

According to the series, “The footage was first shown this week at the annual South by Southwest (SXSW) conference in Austin, Texas, during a panel discussion with NTT IndyCar Series drivers Alexander Rossi and Pato O’Ward and ‘100 Days To Indy’ director Patrick Dimon.

“Produced by Penske Entertainment and VICE Media Group, the six-part series will take fans behind the scenes to chronicle the bold and brash personalities of the NTT IndyCar Series as they begin the 2023 season and start their quest for racing’s greatest prize: the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 28.”