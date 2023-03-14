Williams names Brousseau new COO from Pratt & Whitney

Williams has named a new chief operating officer, with Frederic Brousseau joining the team from aerospace giant Pratt & Whitney.

Brousseau spent more than a quarter of a century with Pratt & Whitney Canada, rising from the factory floor into executive positions and more recently being named vice president of operations in April of last year. As Williams continues to overhaul its senior management positions, Brousseau has been named COO to help move the team forward under Dorilton Capital’s ownership.

“We are very excited to bring Frederic on board as an energetic and experienced leader who can help with the transformation of Williams Racing,” Williams chairman Matthew Savage said. “He began his career working on the shop floor, and his most recent role saw him looking after worldwide aerospace operations, including running multiple worldwide manufacturing sites and an operation with more than 10,000 employees. I expect him to contribute significantly to our journey at Williams Racing.”

The Canadian joins a Williams team that scored a point in the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix and us under the leadership of new team principal James Vowles, although it has yet to appoint a technical director following the departure of FX Demaison in December.

“There is no better feeling than setting out on a brand new journey and working towards achieving your dreams,” Brousseau. “It has been an exciting beginning of the season and I am looking forward to joining a team with such Formula 1 heritage. I am eager to get started and contribute to building the organization’s future alongside everyone at Williams Racing.”