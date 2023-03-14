McLaughlin leads Barber IndyCar test

Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin was fastest among the 16 drivers in attendance on Monday at Barber Motorsports Park. The private test held on the fast Alabama road course ended with McLaughlin (66.222s) leading teammate Will Power (66.429s) in their Chevy-powered entries and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s Christian Lundgaard running third (66.525s), top among the Honda-powered drivers in attendance.

After Lundgaard, it was Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou in fourth (66.570s), Penske’s Josef Newgarden in fifth (66.753s) and Ganassi’s Marcus Armstrong in sixth (66.767s). Among the 10 remaining drivers, only Estonia’s Juri Vips, who was drafted in to test while RLL’s Jack Harvey continues to recover from the significant crash he was involved in at St. Petersburg, was not a full-time IndyCar driver.

Unofficial Lap Times:

1. Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 Team Penske Chevy, 66.222

2. Will Power, No. 12 Team Penske Chevy, 66.429s

3. Christian Lundgaard, No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda, 66.525s

4. Alex Palou, No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, 66.570s

5. Josef Newgarden, No. 2 Team Penske Chevy, 66.753s

6. Marcus Armstrong, No. 11 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, 66.767s

7. David Malukas, No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports Honda, 66.776s

8. Marcus Ericsson, No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, 66.779s

9. Graham Rahal, No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda, 66.787s

10. Scott Dixon, No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, 66.805s

11. Helio Castroneves, No. 06 Meyer Shank Racing Honda, 67.148s

12. Benjamin Pedersen, No. 55 A.J. Foyt Racing Chevy, 67.239s

13. Juri Vips, No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda, 67.467s

14. Agustin Canapino, No. 78 Juncos Hollinger Racing, Chevy 67.552s

15. Sting Ray Robb, No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing Honda, 67.580s

16. Simon Pagenaud, No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda, 67.674s