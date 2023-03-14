Jimmie Johnson to race at COTA and Charlotte

Jimmie Johnson’s part-time NASCAR schedule continues to take shape as the seven-time champion is set to run in the Cup Series races at Circuit of The Americas and Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Coca-Cola 600.

March 26 will be the first time Johnson has competed on the road course in Austin, Texas. It was added to the NASCAR schedule in 2021, a year after Johnson retired from full-time NASCAR competition.

Johnson’s No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet will be sponsored by Club Wyndham. Although team ambassador Richard Petty has been associated with Club Wyndham for more than two decades as a timeshare owner, this will be the first time the company has had prominent space on a race car.

“COTA has been on my racing ‘bucket list’ for a very long time,” said Johnson. “But my timing was off by a year or so. I was hoping it was going to be on the IndyCar schedule — and it wasn’t — and then they added it to the NASCAR schedule after I left. I’m excited to finally be able to check this one off the list and thankful to Club Wyndham for making it happen. From everything I’ve heard, NASCAR drivers have had a lot of fun racing at COTA, so to say I’m looking forward to it is an understatement.”

“Club Wyndham owners and Legacy Motor Club fans know what it means to be a part of a club. It means finding a place to make memories with friends and family around shared passions,” said Tom Shelburne, chief marketing officer for Club Wyndham. “We are excited about this new partnership with the Legacy M.C. team, growing from our long relationship with Richard Petty. This new agreement will be great for our owners, race fans, and our business. We can’t wait to see Club Wyndham on Jimmie Johnson’s No. 84 Chevrolet.”

COTA and Charlotte are the third and fourth confirmed races for Johnson this season. Johnson competed in the season-opening Daytona 500 and previously announced he’ll run in the inaugural Chicago street course event in early July.

Johnson is an eight-time winner at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Four of those victories were in the Coca-Cola 600.

“The Coke 600 is one of those premiere races on the schedule,” said Johnson. “For fans, it’s truly one of the greatest days in motorsports with Monaco (Formula 1), IndyCar’s Indianapolis 500, and then NASCAR’s longest race that starts in the afternoon and ends at night. Last year I lived out another ‘bucket list’ item and was able to race in the Indy 500. I’m looking forward to driving this NextGen car at Charlotte and putting on a great show for Club Wyndham.”