Marks goes two-for-two with NOLA Trans Am pole

Practice and qualifying are in the books for the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli at NOLA Motorsports Park. Justin Marks earned his second-consecutive Motul Pole Award, laying down a lap time of 1m34.394s in his No. 99 Trackhouse Chevrolet Camaro. Marks earned the pole in the season opener at Sebring International Raceway two weeks ago, leading for much of the race before an electrical failure took him out of contention.

“This is a very challenging racetrack; it’s a very technical, physical place,” said Marks. “There’s a lot of really tight sections that are a challenge to get set up for, but then there’s some really high-speed esses that you have to find a good aero balance for, so it’s really a bit of a compromise here. The team made really good changes through all the tests and practice. We were able to sticker up in final practice to see where the balance would go with a qualifying setup, so we were prepared to put a good setup on the car for qualifying. I just went out there and gave it all that I could. I tried to get it done in three laps so that I could save some tire life for the race. We’re starting to get this car figured out, and it feels like we’re a little bit better every time out.”

The TA/XGT/SGT/GT race will be contested on Sunday, March 12 at 12:30 p.m. ET and will be streamed live here. The TV broadcast of the race will air on MAVTV on Thursday, March 16 at 9:00 p.m. ET.

